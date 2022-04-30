Missing man possibly walked to Civic Center area, Rome Police say

article

Rome Police are asking for the public's assistance in their search for a missing man.

Authorities say Mark Jones, 47, was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on April 29.

Jones is described by police as a white male, around 5 ft. and 10 in. tall, weighing 190 pounds with hazel eyes and brown and gray hair.

Investigators believe Jones possibly walked to the Fort Jackson and Civic Center area. Jones may have used walking trials.

Advertisement

Anyone who sees Jones or has information on his whereabouts should dial 911 or contact the Rome Police Department.