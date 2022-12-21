Expand / Collapse search

Missing man diagnosed with dementia last seen at Emory Hospital Midtown, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
Eddie Lee Jones article

Eddie Lee Jones

ATLANTA - Emory police asked for help finding a man diagnosed with dementia who left Emory University Hospital Midtown on Wednesday morning. 

A Mattie's Call alert said 77-year-old Eddie Lee Jones was last seen at around 4 a.m. at the hospital on Peachtree Street. 

He was last seen wearing an "Atlanta ‘A’ camp," a checkered shirt with suspenders, a brown coat and denim jeans. 

Police believe he's traveling on foot. 

Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is asked to call 404-727-8005.