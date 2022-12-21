Missing man diagnosed with dementia last seen at Emory Hospital Midtown, police say
ATLANTA - Emory police asked for help finding a man diagnosed with dementia who left Emory University Hospital Midtown on Wednesday morning.
A Mattie's Call alert said 77-year-old Eddie Lee Jones was last seen at around 4 a.m. at the hospital on Peachtree Street.
He was last seen wearing an "Atlanta ‘A’ camp," a checkered shirt with suspenders, a brown coat and denim jeans.
Police believe he's traveling on foot.
Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is asked to call 404-727-8005.