The East Point Police Department has issued a Mattie's Call for 34-year-old Latesha Gannt.

She was last seen shortly before 1 a.m. Jan. 12 in the 2200 block of Delowe Drive.

Gannt was last seen wearing red and white pajama pants and may be traveling on foot. She has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and is reportedly bi-polar.

If you have seen Gannt, call 911 or the East Point Police Department at 404-761-2177.