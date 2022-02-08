Search for missing 22-year-old Jefferson man, family worried

article

Police in Jefferson are searching for a 22-year-old man who has not been seen this past weekend.

Vitalli Jason Bell was last seen on Saturday leaving working in Jefferson, the Jefferson Police Department said.

Bell may be driving a black 2014 KIA Optima.

Police said no foul play is suspected, but his family is worried about him.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or Sgt. Berry Sossoman at 706-367-5231 ext. 2536.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____