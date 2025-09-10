Missing Hall County woman last seen earlier this month

article

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 36-year-old woman from Buford who was last seen more than two months ago.

What we know:

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Amber-Rae Leigh Harris was reported missing on Sept. 2 after she failed to respond to messages from family members.

While Harris is not in regular contact with relatives, investigators said she typically answers messages from some of them.

Harris was last seen June 24 in the Calvary Church Road area. She is known to frequent both Gainesville and Buford, deputies said.

She is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 130 pounds, with hazel-brown eyes and brown or strawberry blonde hair.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Harris’ whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Dunn at 770-531-6953.