Missing Hall County teenager found safe
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Hall County said they found a missing teenage girl on Friday afternoon
Olivia Lee Landero, 15, was last seen Sunday night at a home off of Patterson Lane in north Hall County, the Hall County Sheriff's Office reports.
Deputies said Olivia made contact with a friend through text message as of late Tuesday evening but has not been heard from since.
Olivia Lee Landero (Hall County Sheriff’s Office)
Deputies said they were able to locate her on Friday afternoon and that she is safe. They thanked the public for their help.
She was considered a runaway juvenile.
