Man charged with murder of missing Gwinnett County man found in truck

Authorities have arrested a suspect in the murder of a 40-year-old Gwinnett County man whose body was found in his truck.

Investigators say 40-year-old Guadalupe Garcia Rodriguez was reported missing by his wife on July 1.

Two days later, officers made the grim discovery of Rodriguez's body inside a parked truck on Paden Cove Trail. Police said Rodriguez only lived a few short miles away and didn't have a job that would keep him away overnight.

Neighbors told FOX 5 the vehicle had been there for two days. Many assumed it was just broken down.

After more than a month, officials say they received new information that Rodriguez had been in a dispute over some land in Mexico with the father of an ex-girlfriend. That tip led investigators to the ex-girlfriend's home in Lawrencville, which officials say helped them identify the suspect in the case as 38-year-old Mario Rene Lopez-Jolon.

Authorities say Lopez-Jolon was found and arrested at a hotel in Huntsville, Alabama.

The man is now charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.

He's currently awaiting extradition to Gwinnett County.