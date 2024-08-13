Expand / Collapse search

Man charged with murder of missing Gwinnett County man found in truck

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 13, 2024 9:41am EDT
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities have arrested a suspect in the murder of a 40-year-old Gwinnett County man whose body was found in his truck.

Investigators say 40-year-old Guadalupe Garcia Rodriguez was reported missing by his wife on July 1. 

Two days later, officers made the grim discovery of Rodriguez's body inside a parked truck on Paden Cove Trail. Police said Rodriguez only lived a few short miles away and didn't have a job that would keep him away overnight.

Neighbors told FOX 5 the vehicle had been there for two days. Many assumed it was just broken down.

Man wanted for questioning in Gwinnett County murder

Gwinnett County police need your help finding this man on your screen. They say he's connected to a homicide from earlier this month where a man was found dead in his truck.

After more than a month, officials say they received new information that Rodriguez had been in a dispute over some land in Mexico with the father of an ex-girlfriend. That tip led investigators to the ex-girlfriend's home in Lawrencville, which officials say helped them identify the suspect in the case as 38-year-old Mario Rene Lopez-Jolon.

Authorities say Lopez-Jolon was found and arrested at a hotel in Huntsville, Alabama.

The man is now charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.

He's currently awaiting extradition to Gwinnett County.