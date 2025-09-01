Missing girl in Henry County disappeared on her way to school: Police

article

The Henry County Police Department is asking for help finding a missing girl.

What we know:

Officials said they are looking for Dashia who went missing on Aug. 28 after leaving her house for school. She was last seen at the Sable Chase Apartment.

Her hairstyle is currently shoulder-length dreadlocks, but it's unknown what she was wearing when she disappeared.

What you can do:

If you see Dashia or know where she might be, call police.