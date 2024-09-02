Missing Gainesville man's remains found in ravine near Lake Lanier

The body of a Gainesville man who had been reported missing was found on Sunday night.

According to Gainesville Police Department, Kenneth Holland had been reported missing on Aug. 18 from the Tower Heights area off Pearl Nix Parkway.

On Sunday evening, his remains were found in a remote area off Pearl Nix Parkway in a deep ravine near Lake Lanier.

Police do not suspect foul play at this time. Holland was reported to be in an "altered state of mind" when he went missing.