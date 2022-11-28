UPDATE: Missing 'critical' 10-year-old found
article
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said they have found a critical missing 10-year-old child who disappeared after getting dropped off by his school bus in northwest Atlanta.
10-year-old Cortez Smith went missing around 4 p.m. Monday evening. He was dropped off by his school bus to a shelter in northwest Atlanta where authorities said he lives.
Police said the boy refused to go inside the facility and ran toward a nearby gas station.
Cortez has since been located in good health, according to authorities.