UPDATE: Missing 'critical' 10-year-old found

Atlanta police said they have found a critical missing 10-year-old child who disappeared after getting dropped off by his school bus in northwest Atlanta.

10-year-old Cortez Smith went missing around 4 p.m. Monday evening. He was dropped off by his school bus to a shelter in northwest Atlanta where authorities said he lives.

Police said the boy refused to go inside the facility and ran toward a nearby gas station.

Cortez has since been located in good health, according to authorities.