MISSING: Covington man disappears after leaving for work

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 11, 2024 8:20am EDT
Newton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

TIMOTHY BROWN

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Covington man is missing after leaving for work on April 9, according to Newton County Sheriff's Office.

Timothy Brown was last seen by his family as he left his home. He was on his way to his job in Kennesaw. He was driving a white 2003 Ford Econoline van with Georgia tag number TFG0744.

Brown is 6-feet-1-inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. He is bald. He is 61 years old.

If you have information about his whereabouts, please contact Sgt. J. Detweiler at 678-625-1448 or jdetweiler@newtonsheriffga.org. 