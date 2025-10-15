Missing Cobb woman’s boyfriend admits to killing, burying her, police say

article

The Brief Cecil McCrary, 56, confessed to killing his girlfriend Tange Davis and burying her body in Atlanta. Davis was reported missing by her son after she hadn’t been heard from since Thursday. Police said McCrary was already out on pretrial release for kidnapping and aggravated assault charges.



A man has been arrested and charged in connection with his girlfriend's murder, days after she was reported missing in Cobb County, police said.

What we know:

Cecil McCrary, 56, of Mableton, was arrested Tuesday and confessed to killing his girlfriend, Tange Davis, before burying her body in Atlanta, according to Cobb County police.

The backstory:

Investigators said Davis was reported missing Saturday by her son, who told officers he had tracked his mother’s car to a Lidl grocery store on Floyd Road but could not find her. He said he hadn’t spoken to her since Thursday, which was highly unusual.

While police were speaking with the son, McCrary arrived at the Lidl and told officers he was dating Davis. He said she had last been at his house and showed police video footage of her leaving his home Thursday night.

Tange Davis was killed by her boyfriend, according to police.

The department’s Major Crimes Unit began investigating and grew concerned for Davis’s safety by Tuesday. Detectives took McCrary into custody for questioning, and during the interview, he confessed to killing her.

Officers went to the location McCrary identified and found Davis’s body.

Dig deeper:

Police said McCrary was on pretrial release at the time for a separate case involving kidnapping and aggravated assault. Investigators also said officers had responded to multiple domestic violence calls involving McCrary and Davis before the murder.