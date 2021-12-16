Missing Clayton County man with COPD left home and has not returned, police say

article

The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 63-year-old man last seen on Dec. 15.

Patrick Kennedy, 63, is a white male, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5'3" tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black clothing and carrying a black book bag that contained an oxygen tank. He has been diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.

Clayton County police say Kennedy left his home at about 11:30 a.m. on foot the morning of Dec. 15 and did not return.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Patrick Kennedy is asked to please contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.