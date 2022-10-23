MISSING: Clayton County man with schizophrenia last seen in Riverdale

article

Have you seen him? Police are looking for a 41-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia who went missing from a home in Riverdale early Sunday morning. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

The family of Travis Council said he left the Collier Road house on foot around 6:45 a.m.

They're not sure what clothing he may have been wearing, but Council was described as a Black man standing 5-foot-11-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police searched the immediate area surrounding the home looking for Council, but weren't able to find him.

Anyone who may have made contact with him, or seen him, can call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 EXT. 8.