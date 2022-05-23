Missing Cherokee County man last seen over the weekend

article

Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man reported missing since Saturday.

Authorities say Brandon Smart was seen last around 6 p.m. near Dixie Drive and Highway 92 in Woodstock.

Smart is described as 5-foot-8-inches tall weighing in at about 130 pounds with short dirty blonde hair.

Officials say he was last seen wearing a lime green shirt and jeans.

Missing photo of Brandon Smart in Cherokee County provided by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information on Smart's whereabouts, please dial 911 or contact the Cherokee Sheriff's Office at (770) 928-0239.