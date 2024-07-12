2nd man facing murder charge for death of missing Butts County man

Deputies have made a second arrest for the murder of a Butts County man who disappeared after visiting a local pub over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Officials say 25-year-old Taylor Coup was last seen around 2:45 a.m. July 7 at Shawn O' Brian's Roadhouse on Hwy 36 East in Butts County.

After searching for days, officers say they found Coup's body.

Taylor Coup (Butts County Sherriff's Office)

On Tuesday, investigators arrested 24-year-old John Jacob Martin. His charges have since been upgraded to malice murder.

A day later, deputies say they arrested Andrew Codi Davis, charging him with malice murder as well.

Both Martin and Davis remain in custody at the Butts County Jail.

John Jacob Martin (Butts County Sherriff's Office)

Announcing the arrests on Facebook, Butts County Sheriff Gary Long called the Coup's death "senseless" and "heinous."

"I promise, we as a community will see justice served for Taylor, to the fullest extent of the law," Long said.

Officials have not shared details about the circumstances surrounding Coup's death.

The case is still under investigation. If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Butts County Sheriff's Office at (770) 775-8216.