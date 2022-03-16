Expand / Collapse search

Missing bell returned to Troup County church, pastor says

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Troup County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Senior Pastor Bill Blackmon told FOX 5 Atlanta on Wednesday the Harvest Time Community Baptist Church bell was returned overnight. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - A missing bell from a church in Troup County is back where it belongs after the pastor told FOX 5 Atlanta it had been stolen.

Harvest Time Community Baptist Church Senior Pastor Bill Blackmon told FOX 5 Atlanta on Wednesday the church bell was returned overnight.

He said the Troup County Sheriff's Office found the bell at a pawn shop in Alabama.

It's unclear if there are any suspects in the investigation. 

