Thieves steal a church bell in Troup County, pastor says

Congregants and church leaders of Harvest Time Community Baptist Church made a shocking discovery when they came in for Sunday service: their bell was stolen.

"I looked over here and found that the bell is missing," said Senior Pastor Bill Blackmon. "It really bothers me that someone would steal from the church."

Senior Pastor Blackmon says his church has only been on Whitesville Rd. in West Point for a little more than a year. The bell was in the front of the church, near the roadway, encased in a brick structure.

When they arrived on Sunday morning, the brick structure was there, but the bell was not.

"We really want the bell back," he said. "It means a lot to the church, it means a lot to the congregation… it was at least a hundred years old."

Blackmon said the Troup County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation. He suspects someone wanted to scrap the bell for some quick money.

Blackmon has a message to whoever was behind this.

"If they bring the bell back, as far as we’re concerned we’re not willing to press charges," Blackmon said, referring to the economy. "Things happen."

