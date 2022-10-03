Atlanta man with mental challenges missing, police say

article

The Atlanta police are asking for help finding a missing man they say has ‘diminished mental capacity’.

Von Hardwick, 57, was last seen Oct. 1 around 10:30 p.m. on Old Fairburn Road Southwest, according to his caretaker.

Hardwick is described as 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 125 pounds. He usually wears blue jeans and red sneakers, and may be dressed that way currently.

Although his caretaker said he has mental challenges, Hardwick is said to be able to identify himself if asked.

If you have seen this man, or know anything about his whereabouts, Atlanta police ask that you call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.