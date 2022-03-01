Expand / Collapse search
Missing 16-year-old Athens girl last seen wearing pajamas, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Athens-Clarke County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Samara Honea (Athens-Clarke County Police Department)

ATHENS, Ga. - Athens-Clarke County police need your help finding a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday afternoon.

Officials say 16-year-old Samara Honea was seen at around 1 p.m. on Feb. 26 in the 200 block of Old Hull Road.

Investigators believe Honea has been known to be around the 1100 block of Cedar Shoals Drive and Coleridge Court. 

The missing teenager is described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall with a weight of 120 pounds. She has long blonde hair.

Honea was last known to be wearing black and blue pajama pants with a maroon sweatshirt.

If you have any information that could help find Samara Honea, please call the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

