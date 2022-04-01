Police: Missing 27-year-old Athens man last seen at home improvement store
ATHENS, Ga. - Officers are asking the public to help them with finding a missing 27-year-old man last seen an Athens home improvement store.
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department shared a photo of 27-year-old Seth Stephen Evans taken by a security camera at Lowe's shortly before 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. That was the last time anyone reported seeing Evans.
On Wednesday, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department says they responded to a missing persons call at a home on the 600 block of University Circle. There, a woman told them that she last received a text message from Evans the night before.
That same day, Evans; employer told officials that he did not show up for work.
Investigators have not given a description of the missing man, but he's seen on the footage wearing shorts, tennis shoes, a blue T-shirt and a jacket.
If you have any information about where Evans could be, please call the ACCPD at 762-400-7389.
