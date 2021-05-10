Atlanta police searching for missing 10-year-old girl

article

Atlanta police need your help finding a 10-year-old girl who has been reportedly missing for hours.

Officials say 10-year-old Alyasira Cruz-Gillis was last seen around 2 a.m. on the 2500 block of Lenox Road.

Cruz-Gillis also goes by "Miessa," officials said.

The missing girl is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall with a weight of around 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Cruz-Gillis was last seen wearing a short sleeve black shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information that can help bring Alyasira home safely, please call the Atlanta Police Department's Youth Squad at 404-546-4260.

