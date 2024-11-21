Missing: Alpharetta woman listed as 'critical missing person'

article

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety is looking for 31-year-old Halo Perkins.

She was last seen around 3 p.m. Nov. 21 at her parents' home on Dartmore Avenue.

Perkins, who has an existing medical condition, has black hair and brown eyes and also goes by the name "HD."

She has been designated a "critical missing person."

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Halo Perkins, please contact the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety at 678-297-6300x1.