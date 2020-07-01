Missing 83-year-old Gwinnett County woman found safe

article

Police in Gwinnett County say they have found the earlier 83-year-old woman who prompted a Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons.

Eat Uy was last seen around 1 p.m. Wednesday leaving her home in the 1500 block of Addies Place in Lawrenceville, the Gwinnett County Police Department says. Police say she was going out for a walk but didn’t return.

Eat Uy (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Police say after about eight and a half hours, she was found and is safe. Police say they found her at the front her neighborhood.