Missing: 77-year-old Stockbridge woman missing, help police find her

article

A 77-year-old woman is missing in Stockbridge and police are asking the public for their help to find her.

According to Stockbridge Police Department, Rosebelle Brown was last seen around 4:30 p.m. June 19. She is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue and gray sweatshirt, light-colored jeans, and black sneakers.

She was last seen near Bald Eagle Way in Stockbridge.

If you have seen Brown or you know where she is, please call 911 or 770-957-9121.