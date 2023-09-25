Missing 74-year-old Lilburn woman needs around-the-clock medical care

article

A 74-year-old woman is missing in Lilburn and police are asking for the public's help in finding her.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says Bok Chang was last seen leaving the area of Ross Road in unincorporated Lilburn at around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 24. She was on foot at the time and wearing a short-sleeve blue blouse and gray pants.

Chang, who is Korean, is about 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair. Chang requires around-the-clock medical care, according to GCPD.

If anyone sees the missing woman, call 911.

MAP OF THE AREA