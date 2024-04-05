MISSING: 64-year-old man from out of state missing in Spalding County

article

Spalding County deputies are currently searching for a missing 64-year-old man, Roy Christopher Irvin, who is facing memory challenges. Irvin was last seen on Thursday in the area of Fayetteville Road. Given that Irvin is not from the area and may not be familiar with it, authorities are concerned for his well-being.

The missing man is believed to be driving a 2010 silver Chevrolet Malibu, with a Florida license plate bearing the number BT71JR. The vehicle was last spotted heading west on SR 92 (Fayetteville Rd) toward Fayetteville.

Anyone with information regarding Roy Christopher Irvin's whereabouts is urged to contact Investigator Phillips at 770-467-5402 or via email at gphillips@spaldingcounty.com. Alternatively, individuals can reach out to the Sheriff’s Office at 770-467-4282.