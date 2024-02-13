MISSING: 28-year-old man from Newton County, known mental health issues

article

The Newton County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Brandon Wayne Herd from Newton County left his residence on West Macedonia Church Road in Macedonia, Oxford, on Feb. 3.

The family filed a report on Feb. 12, indicating that he was last known to be in Florida. Despite numerous attempts, Herd has not answered phone calls or text messages from concerned family members.

Herd's family has disclosed that he suffers from mental health issues, and they are particularly anxious about his mental stability. Compounding their worries are statements made by Herd in the past about taking his own life.

Herd is 6-feet tall and weighs 215 pounds.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Herd's whereabouts or well-being to come forward. The family has established a dedicated hotline for tips in the case: 678-625-1400. The urgency of the situation is underscored by the potential risks associated with Herd's mental health.