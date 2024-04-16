MISSING: 24-year-old man labeled 'critical' missing person in Norcross
NORCROSS, Ga. - Police are looking for a 24-year-old man from Norcross they have labeled as a "critical" missing person.
The Norcross Police Department was informed by the mother of Savon Gene Walker that he was last seen around 2:30 p.m. April 11 at a gas station near Buford Highway and Jimmy Carter Boulevard.
His mother described Walker as "highly autistic with the mind of a 5-year-old."
He was last seen wearing black shirt, red slippers and beige pants.
If you have seen him, please contact the Norcross Police Department.