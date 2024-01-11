Expand / Collapse search
MISSING: 19-year-old woman from Jonesboro

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
LYNN SEQUOIA

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Mattie's Call has been issued for 19-year-old Lynn Sequoia by the Clayton County Police Department.

CCPD says they responded to a missing person report in the 9700 block of Braxley Way in Jonesboro on Jan. 9. Upon arrival, they learned that Sequoia had been missing since about 1 p.m. Jan. 7. She reportedly left in a rideshare and was headed to an address on North Main Street in Jonesboro.

Sequoia has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and is reportedly bipolar. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark jeans with a design. She is known to wear a black skull cap. Sequoia is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 184 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call the police department at 770-477-3550.