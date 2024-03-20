FOUND: 17-year-old Brandon Hambrick from Riverdale

article

Update: Brandon Hambrick has been found and has returned home, according to police.

ORIGINAL STORY

Clayton County police have issued a Mattie's Call for 17-year-old Brandon ONeal Hambrick, who was last seen on March 19.

Hambrick was reported missing around noon from the 900 block of Woodlake Drive in Riverdale.

He has reportedly been diagnosed with schizophrenia and is bipolar and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black basketball shorts.

Hambrick is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 151 pounds. He may be traveling on foot.

If you have seen Hambrick, please call 9-1- or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550, ext. 8.