article

A 13-year-old boy named Devon is missing in Lithonia.

He was last seen in the 1400 block of Albans Court on Feb. 2, according to DeKalb County Police Department.

Devon is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and black pants.

If you see him, call 911 or the Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.