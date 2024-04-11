Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

MISSING: 13-year-old missing in DeKalb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 11, 2024 7:29am EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

BRYAN

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are looking for a missing 13-year-old named Bryan.

Bryan has been missing since April 10. Police say he is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing white tennis shoes, a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

If you see him, call 911 or the Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.