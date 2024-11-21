Missing: 13-year-old missing from Lawrenceville since Nov. 17

article

Cobb County police are looking for a missing 13-year-old and they are asking the public for their help to find her.

Adrian Gary was last seen at Grace's Place at 650 Hi Hope Lane in Lawrenceville on Nov. 17.

At the time. she was wearing denim bell-bottom pants, a light punk shirt, black shoes and a black coat.

Gary is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 143 pounds.

If you have seen her, please contact Investigator J. Kramer at 770-499-4761 or send an email to jon.kramer@cobbcounty.org.