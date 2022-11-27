Missing 13-year-old girl last seen leaving home on surveillance video, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for 13-year-old girl who left home Saturday afternoon and hasn't been seen since.
Police in Clayton County said Makayla Brown was last seen on home security video at around 2 p.m. Saturday in Jonesboro.
Police went to Euston Court at around 2 a.m. where officers learned she left home without her parents' permission.
Police said she is 4-foot-7 and about 85 pounds with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a maroon "Animaniacs" hoodie, blue jeans and slides.
If anyone has information on their whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.