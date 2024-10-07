MISSING: 13-year-old female missing since Saturday in Alpharetta

article

A 13-year-old female is missing in the Alpharetta area and police are asking for the public's help to find her.

Janiya Freselia was last seen at her home on Wander Lane at approximately 8 p.m. Oct. 5. Janiya has short, curly brown hair and brown eyes. She may be carrying a small pink backpack.

She is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Janiya Freselia, please contact the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety at 678-297-6300x1; reference case number 2410-0079.