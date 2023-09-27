Missing: 13-year-old APS student seen leaving David T. Howard Middle School

Authorities are searching for a missing 13-year-old David T. Howard Middle School student.

Adijah Kasanti Little was last seen walking out of the school just before 1 p.m., according to the Atlanta Public Schools.

Investigators were able to follow her and spotted her getting into a black Ford Explorer with license plate RVL5658.

Adijah Kasanti Little (Atlanta Public Schools)

Police say she was last seen at the American Deli restaurant on Camp Creek Parkway.

Little was last seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie with a white symbol on the front, black and white sneakers, and a pink purse. Her hair is in braids with pink highlights in the back.

Anyone who has seen Adijah or the car should contact Atlanta Public Schools Police at 404-802-2000 or call 911.

