Missing 11-year-old Georgia girl may be heading to Texas with adult man, police say

Editor's note: FOX 5 Atlanta has updated this story to remove the victim's identity. The victim has since been located.

A Jonesboro family needs your help bringing their missing daughter home safely.

Clayton County police are searching for an 11-year-old girl, who they say left home Tuesday and hasn't been seen since.

Family members told officers that she left her home on Mallard Drive at around 3:40 p.m. by slipping out the backdoor with a packed bag.

The family believes that the 11-year-old is with an adult man and that she had been planning to leave with him for some time.

Investigators say information through their research is indicating that she may be in the Macon area or heading to Texas.

The missing girl is described as being 4-feet-11-inches tall with a weight of 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray tank top, a white, black, and gray hoodie, black tights, and blue jeans.

If you have any information about where she could be, call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.