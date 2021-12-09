Miss Georgia leaves to take part in 100th Miss America competition

article

The 2021 Miss Georgia is on her way to Connecticut to compete in the Miss America competition over the weekend.

Karson Pennington boarded a plane Wednesday to represent Georgia at the competition, which will be held at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville.

The Augusta native graduated from the University of Georgia with three degrees: a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Bachelor of Arts in History, and a Master of Arts in Political Science & International Affairs. She is currently a second-year doctoral student and works as a teaching assistant in Political Science and International Affairs.

Pennington, who was diagnosed with a stutter at the age of 3, was encouraged by her pediatrician to read out loud to become confident speaking. Since learning to read, she's become a strong advocate for literacy and created an initiative known as ROAR: Reach Out and Read to encourage parents to read aloud to children.

"Karson is such a wonderful representative of Georgia. She is incredibly smart, talented, hardworking, selfless, and beautiful," The Miss Georgia Scholarship Organization’s CEO and Executive Director Trina Pruitt said in a statement. "We are so excited for her to be able to represent Georgia, and to be able to compete in such a significant Miss America competition as it is the 100th anniversary."

Pennington will be competing for a scholarship of $100,000.

She has been participating in the Miss America Scholarship Organization since she was 10 years old. Her talent will be tap dancing.

