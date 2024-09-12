Funeral service set for Delta Tech-Ops employee killed in tire explosion

The Brief Mirko Marweg was one of the two employees killed in a tire explosion at the Delta TechOps facility in August. The Conyers man was set to retire next year and had planned to go on a vacation the week after the deadly accident. His funeral will take place Thursday afternoon in Conyers.



One of the employees killed in a tire explosion at Delta Technical Operations Maintenance facility (also known as Delta TechOps) will be laid to rest on Thursday afternoon.

Mirko Marweg worked in the paint shop at Delta's Tech-Ops for about 20 years. The department is responsible for airline maintenance and repair.

Officials say the 58-year-old man was one of two employees killed in the explosion on Aug. 20 - the other being 37-year-old Kuis Aldarondo. A third employee. identified as Caleb Pine, was injured. His current condition has not been released.

Marweg's family described him as a "great man" and "great father."

"He’s the best dad that I ever had," Marweg's son Andre Coleman told FOX 5's Tyler Fingert. "He came into my life, and he helped me change my life."

According to Coleman, Marweg was not scheduled to work on the day of the tragedy, but he went in for an extra shift.

He was set to retire from Delta next year and was planning to go on vacation with his wife to Tahiti the week after the explosion.

Days after the explosion, Coleman and Marweg’s wife went to Gregory B. Levett Funeral Home in Conyers to make arrangements and see him, but they said the injuries he suffered were just too severe, and they were not allowed. They did, however, get the belongings he had on him, which was emotional for Marweg’s wife.

"We just received the Mississippi State lanyard, his wedding ring, cell phone, cards, driver's license," Coleman said. "To actually have that in her hand, it's not good."

Marweg's funeral will take place at 3 p.m. at Gregory B. Levett Funeral Home in Conyers.

A federal investigation into the fatal accident remains ongoing.