Minor injuries after car crashes into school bus in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Officials say only minor injuries were reported after a car crashed into a DeKalb County school bus on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Snapfinger Road and Pleasant Wood Drive. DeKalb County police say officers arrived to find a sedan partially wedged under the side of a school bus.
Officers say they were able to pull the driver from the car safely. They were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
DeKalb County police investigate a crash involving a school bus on Sept. 13, 2022. (FOX 5)
The bus was carrying 21 students ranging in age from Kindergarten to second-grade. The students and bus driver were not injured.
A tow truck was brought in to pull the vehicle from under the bus.
The accident caused delays in the area for about two hours.