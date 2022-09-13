Minor injuries after car crashes into school bus in DeKalb County

article

Officials say only minor injuries were reported after a car crashed into a DeKalb County school bus on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Snapfinger Road and Pleasant Wood Drive. DeKalb County police say officers arrived to find a sedan partially wedged under the side of a school bus.

Officers say they were able to pull the driver from the car safely. They were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ DeKalb County police investigate a crash involving a school bus on Sept. 13, 2022. (FOX 5)

The bus was carrying 21 students ranging in age from Kindergarten to second-grade. The students and bus driver were not injured.

A tow truck was brought in to pull the vehicle from under the bus.

The accident caused delays in the area for about two hours.