Mini horse spotted in car at McDonald's drive-thru

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Updated 12:15PM
Pets and Animals
Storyful

Mini horse at drive-thru

A woman waiting in line at McDonald's was shocked to see a horse in the car next to her.

A tiny horse was spotted waiting patiently in the backseat of a car at a McDonald’s drive-thru.

It happened in Tuggerah, a suburb of the Central Coast of New South Wales, Australia, about 90km north of Sydney.

Donna Bevan said she’d pulled into McDonald’s in to buy a frozen Coke when she noticed what she first thought was a "huge white dog" in the other car.

She said she went about making her order, then looked at the car for a second time, and realized it was actually a horse — prompting her to film what she described as an "unbelievable sight".

In the video, the driver of the other car introduces the horse as Rocco, and says he’s "excited for his ice cream."