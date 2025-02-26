Milton police sergeant rescues another injured owl

The Brief Milton police officer rescues injured owl after it flew into a patrol car, naming it "Ollie." Sergeant West, experienced in owl rescues, transported Ollie to the Veterinary Emergency Group in Alpharetta for care. In 2023, Sergeant West saved another owl, "Owen," who was injured on a highway and taken to a wildlife rehabilitation center.



It’s happened again—another owl, another rescue, and the same Milton police sergeant lending a helping hand.

What they're saying:

The Milton Police Department says Officer Conaway was on patrol when an owl flew into his car early yesterday morning. The injured bird, now named Ollie, suffered a hurt wing in the collision.

As luck would have it, Sergeant West, who has dealt with a similar situation before, was nearby to assist. He carefully loaded Ollie up and transported him to the Veterinary Emergency Group in Alpharetta, where the bird is now receiving care.

The backstory:

This isn’t Sergeant West’s first owl rescue. In December 2023, just days before Christmas, he came across another injured owl in the middle of a highway. That bird, named Owen, had apparently been hit by a car. Thanks to Sergeant West, Owen ended up at a wildlife rehabilitation organization in Canton for recovery.

Now, with two rescues under his belt, Sergeant West seems to be Milton’s go-to officer for feathered emergencies.