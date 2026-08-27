Milton hazardous waste drop-off: Free collection event details

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The Brief Milton residents can clean out hazardous garage and basement chemicals at a free city collection event on Saturday, Sept. 26. Online registration opens Monday, Sept. 14, and spots fill up quickly on a first-come, first-served basis. High school theater students will host a separate paint recycling fundraiser in the same parking lot.



The City of Milton is hosting its annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Sept. 26, giving residents a safe way to dispose of dangerous items from their garages and basements.

Milton hazardous waste collection

What we know:

Milton residents can drop off potentially dangerous items from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 26, in the parking lot of Cambridge High School.

A waste disposal crew member pours automotive fluids into a collection drum to help Milton residents safely purge hazardous garage chemicals during the city's drop-off event at Cambridge High School on September 26, 2026 (City of Milton).

Accepted household items include aerosol spray paint, automotive liquids like brake fluid and motor oil, batteries, helium or propane cylinders, fire extinguishers, and gas.

Crews will also take fluorescent bulbs, pesticides, fertilizers, household cleaners, mercury items, pool chemicals, and up to 10 gallons of stain or varnish.

Cambridge High paint recycling

What they're saying:

Most paints are excluded from the city's drop-off list, but local students are stepping in. Cambridge High’s theater program will run a paint recycling fundraiser during the same hours in the school parking lot. The student fundraiser charges fees based on the paint type and amount, and no advance registration is required.

Pressurized cylinders, fire extinguishers, and chemical buckets await disposal as North Fulton residents prepare for Milton's annual hazardous waste collection drive at Cambridge High School on September 26, 2026 (City of Milton).

Waste program details

What we don't know:

City officials have not specified the exact total capacity of registration slots available for the disposal drive. Organizer details regarding specific recycling prices for the high school theater paint fundraiser have also not been released.

A pickup truck bed filled with aerosol cans, propane tanks, and chemical containers sits packed for disposal as the City of Milton prepares to host its free Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event at Cambridge High School on September 26, 2026 (Ci Expand

What you can do:

Registration opens on Monday, Sept. 14, at www.miltonga.gov/HHWCollection. Space is limited and expected to fill fast on a first-come, first-served basis, so officials advise registering early and having confirmation ready in line.