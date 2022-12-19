Milton gated community burglaries shake up neighbors

Milton police are investigating four home burglaries in two neighborhoods within one gated community.

While there is ring door cam video of what neighbors believe to be the suspects, police have not confirmed the people in those videos are connected to the burglaries.

On Friday, Dec. 16, Milton police say someone broke into two homes on Haystack Lane. The houses were ransacked, although police have not said what the thieves stole.

On Saturday night, someone broke into another home on Lower Meadow Lane. That time nothing was stolen.

There is a gate surrounding the entire community and forestry beyond the metal fencing that has many neighbors wondering how criminals got in.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday night, Milton police confirmed a fourth burglary in the Crabapple Brooke subdivision.

With just days left before Christmas, people who live and work nearby say the crimes are likely from grinches trying to make last-minute holiday stops.