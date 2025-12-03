Milledgeville daycare closed after owner arrested for alleged molestation

The Brief Georgia’s Department of Early Care and Learning revoked the license of a Milledgeville day care after the 78-year-old owner was arrested on child molestation charges. The center has been closed since an emergency order was issued on Nov. 12 and cannot reopen during the appeal process. DECAL is directing families to state resources to help locate safe, alternative child care programs.



The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning has revoked the license of a Milledgeville day care following the arrest of the owner on child molestation charges, the agency announced Tuesday.

What we know:

According to DECAL, Griffin Group Day Care Home, located at 440 Underwood Road, had its license revoked on Dec. 2 after state officials learned in November that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation had charged 78-year-old Irvin Eugene Griffin with child molestation. In response, DECAL issued an Emergency Order on Nov. 12, requiring the center to close immediately. It has remained shut down since that date.

The day care now has ten days to appeal the revocation before an administrative law judge with the Office of State Administrative Hearings. The program is not permitted to reopen while the appeal is underway.

According to the GBI, Griffin and his wife ran the in-home daycare. The GBI did not release any details about the alleged assault.

DECAL is urging families to use state-supported resources to find safe, quality child care options. Parents can visit www.qualityrated.org or contact the Quality Rated Family Support Call Center at 877-ALL-GA-KIDS for assistance.

The Department of Early Care and Learning oversees child care licensing and early education programs across Georgia, including Georgia’s Pre-K Program, the Childcare and Parent Services (CAPS) Program and federal nutrition programs. The agency also manages the state’s Quality Rated child care rating system and works with local partners to support early learning statewide.