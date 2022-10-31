Mill Creek High School cheerleader killed in suspected DUI crash

A 16-year-old Mill Creek High was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Gwinnett County over the weekend.

A moment of silence was held at Caitlyn Pollock’s high school on Monday.

"It is with deep sadness that I inform you about the tragic loss of one of our Mill Creek High students over the weekend," Mill Creek Principal Jason Lane wrote in part to a letter addressed to parents and guardians. "Our hearts and thoughts are with the student's family, friends, and loved ones as they cope with this tremendous personal loss."

Saturday night, Pollock was riding in the front passenger seat of a vehicle driving north of Sugarloaf Parkway towards eastbound State Route 316. Gwinnett County police say the driver failed to correctly navigate the entrance ramp, striking a concrete barrier.

Pollock died at the scene.

The driver was injured and rushed to an area hospital.

Social media has been flooded with remembrances and condolences. Friends say Pollock was passionate about Cheer. She was a junior cheerleader at the high school and active in ATA Cheer Teams.

"Please keep our program in your thoughts and prayers. We lost junior cheerleader, Caitlyn Pollock, in a car accident last night. Also pray for her family and friends during this difficult time," the Mill Creek Cheer Squad posted to Twitter.

The Atlanta Allstars say they will be dedicating their season to her writing on Facebook:

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our very own, Caitlyn Pollock. Caitlyn was a loving teammate, family member, and friend! She is #ForeverInOurHearts, and we are dedicating this season to her! They also say she was "always smiling" and "the life of any event."

The school is organizing a "blue out" in her honor and is asking anyone to join in by wearing blue.

No official fundraiser has been announced by the school or her family.

The driver will be booked in the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center on charges of failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol, less safe, and vehicular homicide in the first degree.