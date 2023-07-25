Migos rapper Quavo detained by police on yacht in Miami

article

Migos rapper Quavo was detained by police officers after the captain of the boat he was on was allegedly held up at gunpoint.

Footage obtained by TMZ showed the Atlanta-based rapper handcuffed with zip ties as he sat on the boat's deck and talked with police officers.

Officials say they got a call from the yacht that two men had threatened to kill the captain and throw his body overboard after demanding a refund for the trip.

Quavo's name was not mentioned in the police report and there are conflicting statements on whether a robbery actually occurred.

TMZ says police reported finding two firearms in the boat, but say that the guns were not used in any threatening way.

Neither Quavo nor anyone else was arrested in the investigation.

"Not only was Quavo not arrested, he is not even listed as a witness to any alleged dispute," the rapper's lawyer Drew Findling told TMZ.