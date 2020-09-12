Midtown Atlanta parking garage suffers 2nd major collapse, 1 injured

article

Atlanta Fire units are on the scene at a Midtown Atlanta parking deck that suffered a second major collapse Saturday.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue reported that crews are at the parking garage, which is located at W. Peachtree Street and Linden Avenue near the Crown Plaza Hotel.

According to officials, a T-beam "pancaked down" multiple floors while workers were inside trying to support the building.

Units rescued one worker, who had leg injuries.

The same garage partially collapsed Friday around noon.

During the first collapse, six construction workers were injured. Firefighters quickly went to work to free trapped workers and check out their injuries.

Firefighters had to use a saw to cut concrete and free one worker whose leg was pinned, according to the Atlanta Fire Department.

"One of the things they couldn't do was lift the piece up that was on top of him. They could not use airbags. So, the guys had to rig the piece that was on him with ropes and whatever and they used a saw because of the rebar,” a spokesperson for the Atlanta Fire Rescue told FOX 5. “They had to use a special saw.”

Firefighters were eventually able to lift up the piece of concrete and lift the worker out from under it. Rescuers then used a crane was used to move the injured worker to safety. Rescue crews had to relay instruction to the crane operator who was flying blind.

Of the six workers, four were transported to an area hospital for further treatment. Officials said all the workers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene to find the remains of a portion of the 11th floor on top of the floor below.

(SKY FOX 5 )

Officials are not sure what caused both accidents, but construction engineers said they will work with federal investigators to determine the cause.

"Our thoughts are with those who were injured and we would like to thank the first responders who did an excellent job today," a spokesperson for the construction company told FOX 5.

(SKYFOX 5)

