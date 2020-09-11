Firefighters rescue worker after partial collapse of midtown Atlanta parking garage

At least five construction workers were injured after a portion of a parking deck collapsed Friday afternoon in midtown Atlanta, officials said.

Firefighters had to use a saw to cut concrete and free one worker whose leg was pinned, according to the Atlanta Fire Department. Rescuers then used a crane was used to move the injured worker to safety.

Officials said all five workers suffered non-life threatening injuries.

SKY FOX 5 flew over the scene where the partially collapsed parking garage in midtown Atlanta could be seen.

The parking garage, located at W Peachtree Street and Linden Avenue near the Crown Plaza Hotel, was under construction. Engineers were checking to see if the remainder of the floor was secure.

No word on what caused the collapse.

Officials were asking anyone in the area to use caution. Spring Street from Linden to I-75 and Linden between W Peachtree Street and Spring were closed due to the collapse.

Details on when streets would reopen were not immediately made available.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.